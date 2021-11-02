Marshall Wace LLP Invests $963,000 in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITQ. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,402,000. Spinnaker Capital LTD acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,223,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,596,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000.

Get Itiquira Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ITQ stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Itiquira Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itiquira Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.