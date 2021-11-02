Marshall Wace LLP Takes $942,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of COMPASS Pathways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 185.1% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 199,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 129,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $4,155,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter valued at $3,765,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

