Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,821,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,150,000 after buying an additional 46,841 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

