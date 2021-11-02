Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,579 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Kopin worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 28.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Kopin during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $526.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

