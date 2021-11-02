Insider Selling: Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Sells 1,397,862 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Stephen Hemsley sold 1,397,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,929,049.56 ($2,520,315.60).

Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.75. Franchise Brands plc has a 52-week low of GBX 88.09 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £132.15 million and a PE ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About Franchise Brands

Franchise Brands plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in franchising and related activities in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides vehicle repair services, which comprise bumper scuffs, paintwork scratches, minor dents, and alloy wheel repairs under the ChipsAway brand name; and oven cleaning services include cleaning of domestic oven brands and models, such as electric and gas ovens, ranges, microwaves, hobs, extractor fans, and barbecues, as well as various removable components consisting of racks and other removable parts under the Ovenclean brand.

