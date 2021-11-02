Insider Selling: Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Sells 1,397,862 Shares of Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) insider Stephen Hemsley sold 1,397,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,929,049.56 ($2,520,315.60).
Shares of Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 138 ($1.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.75. Franchise Brands plc has a 52-week low of GBX 88.09 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 161 ($2.10). The firm has a market cap of £132.15 million and a PE ratio of 35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.
About Franchise Brands
