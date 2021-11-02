Marshall Wace LLP Sells 182,659 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 98.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,659 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,688,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,377,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Vail Resorts by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Vail Resorts by 608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,179,000 after buying an additional 491,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $354.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.76 and a 52 week high of $360.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

