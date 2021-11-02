Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 422,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

