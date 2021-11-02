Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 9,304 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Buckle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Buckle by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in The Buckle by 154.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Buckle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $662,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Buckle stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.98 and a 52-week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

