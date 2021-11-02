Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 851 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $163.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

