Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,022 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $555,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,559 shares of company stock worth $3,544,391. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

