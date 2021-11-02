LPL Financial LLC Purchases 22,677 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 140.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cheuvreux lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.01.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. QIAGEN has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

