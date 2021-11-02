iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4,225.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000.

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $63.86 and a 1 year high of $98.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

