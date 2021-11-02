LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 79,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.37.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.