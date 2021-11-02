LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 26,512 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,512 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

PATH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.