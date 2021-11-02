Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 26.9% in October

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 397.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.