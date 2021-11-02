Short Interest in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Increases By 27.3%

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.30 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.3017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

