World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.18.

NYSE WWE opened at $61.82 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 59.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

