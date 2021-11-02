Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $77.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.79.

Shares of HIG opened at $73.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,638,000 after purchasing an additional 252,952 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

