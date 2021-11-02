Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.08 Million in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

