Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.24 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.