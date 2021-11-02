Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 541,499 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 457,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 188.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 441,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.48. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

