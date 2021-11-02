Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the second quarter worth about $164,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.4% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.