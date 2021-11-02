19,178 Shares in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OILK. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 247.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $417,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OILK opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.17. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

