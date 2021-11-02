Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 3,698.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,812,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 2,113.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after acquiring an additional 802,899 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,223,000 after acquiring an additional 797,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,609,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

DISH opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.