Geode Capital Management LLC Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of ADTRAN worth $17,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 106,797 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $2,313,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $1,644,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at $247,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.59 million, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.16). ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

