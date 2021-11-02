Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $142,000.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK).

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.