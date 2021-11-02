Potbelly (PBPB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Potbelly to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $97.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBPB opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $177.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Potbelly stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Potbelly worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

