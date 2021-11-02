CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Raised to $126.00 at Barclays

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.55.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after buying an additional 136,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after buying an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

