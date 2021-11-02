DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $625.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $574.44.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $627.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $634.50.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total transaction of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total transaction of $1,633,283.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $18,316,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.