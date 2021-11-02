Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Lexington Realty Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.740-$0.770 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.74 to $0.76 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LXP opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

