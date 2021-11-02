Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

LTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of LTH stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

