Flywire (FLYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flywire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

