Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.92 million, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20. Clarus has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth about $5,838,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 333.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

