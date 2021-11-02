Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 300 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

BARC opened at GBX 197.54 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 181.99. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 106.76 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of £33.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

