Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Update

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

TYPMF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Tyro Payments has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get Tyro Payments alerts:

Tyro Payments Company Profile

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants and business banking products to businesses in Australia. The company operates through Payments, Banking, and Other/Corporate segments. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking products.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyro Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyro Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.