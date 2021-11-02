Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.95. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $17.47.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.