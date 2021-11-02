Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Up 37.0% in October

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.95. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VWDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

