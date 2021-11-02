MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €200.00 ($235.29) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €213.71 ($251.43).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €190.90 ($224.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €202.30. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.