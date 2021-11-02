Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $129,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 29.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 266.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 18.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,399.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,927.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,977.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,968.93. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,875.20 and a 52-week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $65.11 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

