Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 802 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invitae by 729.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 103.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

