Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 922 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 762.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.36 and a twelve month high of $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

