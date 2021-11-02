Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cullinan Oncology worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $71,699,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,760,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,757,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,727,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGEM stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $966.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Trigilio sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,397 in the last quarter. 21.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

