Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LCNB were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCNB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LCNB by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCNB by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. LCNB Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $217.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

