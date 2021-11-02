Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.49 and the highest is $3.81. Teleflex reported earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $13.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $13.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.98 to $15.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $359.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.69 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.