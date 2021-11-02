James C. Webster Sells 9,666 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 9,666 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $221,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DRQ opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $854.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.43. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. Dril-Quip’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

DRQ has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.65.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

