Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNDNF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.56.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

