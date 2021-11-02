Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of BBVA opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.