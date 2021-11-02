Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of HPGLY stock opened at $115.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.15. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

