Olin’s (OLN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors reissued their buy rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Olin from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.27.

NYSE:OLN opened at $59.07 on Monday. Olin has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $59.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

