TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $14.94 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.