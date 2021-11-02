Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Lowered to $55.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on B. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.29.

B opened at $41.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

